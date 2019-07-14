It is with great sadness that the family of Kim Thabault announces her passing on June 21, 2019 in Costa Rica at the age of 46. Kim was diagnosed with brain cancer and tried as hard as she could to survive but after 19 months of treatment her struggle came to an end. Kim was born on June 7, 1973 in Burlington, VT and raised in Virginia Beach, VA. She graduated from Princess Anne HS and the University of VT. After graduation she studied massage therapy in New Mexico and practiced in Costa Rica. She soon realized her passion for horses which lead to a career in veterinary medicine. Kim was so well respected in her adopted country that wherever she traveled she was know as Dr. Kim. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Eduardo Villa, mother and stepfather Janice and Gary Sharp, father and stepmother Paul Thabault and Nancy Money, sister Kathryn Apple (Travis), brother Brennan Thabault (Jenn), stepsister Jessica Sharp (Chuck) and stepbrother Justin Sharp (Maria). She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mass will be held in Kimâ€™s honor on July 19, 2019 in the chapel at Marion Manor located behind St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019