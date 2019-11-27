|
|
Kimberly Dawn Considine, 53, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in Enid, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Janice Darity.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, John Considine; children, Kaitlyn, Kelli and Sean Considine; as well as other extended family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, 23322.
Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019