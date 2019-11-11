|
|
Kirk Richard Stephens 61, passed on November 6, 2019. He retired as a mechanical engineer. Kirk was a 1984 graduate of Norfolk State University and was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Gamma XI Chapter '04. He was predeceased by his mother, Christine Woods; stepfather, Oscar Woods; grandmother, Bessie Oliver; brothers, Bryan Stephens and Robert Woods. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Jacqueline Mitchell-Stephens; daughter, Justice; sons, Ja'Cobie, Jayrel (Roxzanne), Jacottis and Jazze; five grandchildren, Chrisette, Journee, Syleena, Imaya, Saadiq and a sister, Robin Collins. A wake service will be held, 5pm-8pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019