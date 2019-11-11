The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Richard Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk Richard Stephens Obituary
Kirk Richard Stephens 61, passed on November 6, 2019. He retired as a mechanical engineer. Kirk was a 1984 graduate of Norfolk State University and was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Gamma XI Chapter '04. He was predeceased by his mother, Christine Woods; stepfather, Oscar Woods; grandmother, Bessie Oliver; brothers, Bryan Stephens and Robert Woods. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Jacqueline Mitchell-Stephens; daughter, Justice; sons, Ja'Cobie, Jayrel (Roxzanne), Jacottis and Jazze; five grandchildren, Chrisette, Journee, Syleena, Imaya, Saadiq and a sister, Robin Collins. A wake service will be held, 5pm-8pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -