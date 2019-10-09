|
|
Kirkland J. Johnson, 91, passed away on October 4, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1928 to the Mary and George Johnson in St. George, SC.
Kirkland retired from USN and worked and retired from Civil Service as a Fitness Instructor.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Cristina C. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A service will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019