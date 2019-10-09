The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
1928 - 2019
Kirkland J. Johnson Obituary
Kirkland J. Johnson, 91, passed away on October 4, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1928 to the Mary and George Johnson in St. George, SC.

Kirkland retired from USN and worked and retired from Civil Service as a Fitness Instructor.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Cristina C. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A service will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
