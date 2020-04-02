|
Kori Alexandre Lambert, 23, departed this life from natural causes on March 24, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Kori was born in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is the son of Duane DiAngelo Lambert and Tara Ann (Hayes) Warner. He was educated in both Chesapeake and Suffolk; and was a graduate of Nansemond River High School, Class of 2015. At the time of his transition, Kori was a Federal Civil Servant and was continuing his education at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice School in Portsmouth, Virginia; where he was a member of Shipfitter Shop 11.Kori was deeply spiritual and introspective, always knowing that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. Kori grew up in New Hope Baptist Church in Suffolk, Virginia and was a charter member of Elim Church of Hampton Roads in Portsmouth, Virginia.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father Duane DiAngelo Lambert, his mother Tara Ann (Hayes) Warner; grandparents, David & Angela Baker, William Taylor, Melvin Lambert and Harry Johnson; great-grandfather Hobert Larry Austin, Sr.; two brothers, Rhylan Lambert & Issac Rosado; stepparents Gregory Warner and Elaine Lambert; great-aunts and great-uncles Iris Hale, Damita & Ben Lewis, Denise & David Mosley, Rita Robinson, Kerry & Adriane Taylor, Nancy Walker, and Carmen & James Wilson; aunts and uncles Bianca Baker, Amirette & LaTavius Finley, Kristoffer Harper, Amanda Hayes, Maiya Hayes, Jelayne & Michael Holland, and Aaron & Chakoha Lambert; godparents Shemeka & Mitchell Robinson; and partner Madalyn Young. Kori also leaves behind a host of cousins, relatives and close friends who are indeed family; all too numerous to name but precious and dear to his and his family's hearts.We celebrate that Kori is with his loved ones that went on before him and most importantly with Our Lord and Savior. His presence will be missed, but his uplifting love and spirit will forever be remembered. A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, April 4th for an intimate group of family and friends. Beloved family friend and counselor Pastor A. Paul Paige will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Visitation will be held in small groups (no more than ten at a time) Friday, April 3rd at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel, 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020