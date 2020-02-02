|
Dr. Kouichi Matsushige, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a long battle with pneumonia.
Dr. Matt, as he was fondly remembered, practiced medicine in Portsmouth for over 40 years, specializing in internal and pulmonary medicine.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Ann, who worked alongside of him; his children, Laura, Leslie, Christopher, Michelle and their families including seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A gathering of remembrance for all his family, friends and former patients will be held from 5 - 7 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020