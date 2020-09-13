1/1
Kristin Leigh Griffin
1972 - 2020
Kristin Leigh Bittenbender Griffin passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 with her family around her. Kristin was born on Feb. 29, 1972 in Falls Church, Virginia to Isabel and the late Allan Bittenbender. Her Navy family moved to Virginia Beach in 1978. She attended Princess Anne High School and loved playing soccer and softball. She is predeceased by her husband, William Griffin.

She is survived by two daughters, Kaleigh Jean Ward and Chelsea Grace Cote both of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Karen Bittenbender (Jason Thornton) of Virginia Beach and Sarah (Jon) Lyon of Vienna, Virginia and three nieces, Khloe Thornton, Brooklyn Lyon and McKenna Lyon. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
