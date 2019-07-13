Kristoffer Michael â€œCoachâ€ Humphrey passed away July 8, 2019 at 41 years old. He was a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Kris worked 25 years alongside his father Michael Humphrey at Chesapeake Bay Mechanical Contractors. He was an avid sports fan but most importantly a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a well-respected baseball coach and mentor to many kids over the years.



A special thanks to the CBA Rays, Southside Venom, Don Celata, Travis Norvell, Hans Baer, and his son Tyler Humphrey for allowing and supporting our loved one to do what he loved best, AND THATâ€™S COACH BASEBALL.



He was predeceased by his grandparents John and Anne Ring and Gaylon Humphrey. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Crystal, son Ryne and his fiancÃ© Alexis, Tyler and his girlfriend Tamera, daughter Adyson, grandson Hudson, niece, who was more like a daughter, Kayla, his parents Michael and Emily Humphrey, sisters-in-law Patricia Whitt and fiancÃ© Kelly Newell, Beth Goldblatt and husband Logan, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Life Church 423 Shell Road Chesapeake, VA 23323, Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 13, 2019