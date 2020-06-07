Kurt Michael Rosenbach, 97, passed away June 6, 2020.
A native of Kassel, Germany, he was the son of the late Felix and Frieda Sternberg Rosenbach.
He was a graduate of the University of Baltimore, earning his BA in Accounting and later his CPA degree. Kurt went on to work as comptroller for Schleisner Company (a women's specialty store) in Baltimore. He moved to Norfolk in 1955 and began a 30 year career with Rices Nachmans Department store as CFO, then Executive Vice President and finally as Chairman and CEO. Following the sale of Rices, he began a 23 year career (as Senior Vice President) with Haynes Furniture before retiring in 2008.
He was active in many local business and philanthropic organizations throughout the area including; Chairman of the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Founding President of the Downtown Norfolk Council, President of Ohef Sholom Temple and the Ohef Sholom Temple Foundation; Director of the Norfolk Foundation, member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the United Jewish Federation as well as countless other groups and organizations. He was the recipient of the Brotherhood Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews (now known as the Virginia Center For Inclusive Communities), the Lifetime Achievement Award from Volunteer Hampton Roads and numerous other awards for civic achievement.
Kurt is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Rose R. Rosenbach of Norfolk, daughters Carolyn R. Perlman (Michael) of Richmond, Marcy R. Terkeltaub (Paul) of Virginia Beach, son Murray S. Rosenbach (Lisa) of Virginia Beach; nine grandchildren; Jennifer (Jeremy), Erin (Greg), Melissa (Brian), Brandon (Callah), Jamie and fiance (Dustin), Staci (Jason), Stephanie (Joel), Melissa and Andie; two great grandchildren; Jacob and Jackson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Hans and daughter in law Kathy.
Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohef Sholom Temple Foundation, Tidewater Jewish Foundation or the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com or Kurtsfriends2020@gmail.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.