Kurt Norman Peters, 58, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a too short battle with cancer. Kurt was born in Bethesda, Maryland and grew up in Virginia Beach.Kurt served his country by joining the Marines in 1986. He married Lorraine in 1992 and had his first daughter in 1996 in Oregon. He returned with his family in 1998 to Chesapeake, VA where his second daughter was born in 2000. Kurt was working at Portsmouth Naval Hospital at the time of his passing. His coworkers were a tremendous support and the family is grateful for their continued support.Kurt fully embraced his wife's large family. He enjoyed holiday meals and Fantasy Football with the cousins. He will be remembered as a Cowboy's fan and a grill and puzzle master.Kurt was preceded in death by his father, William Peters, and his brothers, Karl and Bill. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lorraine; his daughters, Victoria and Delaney; his mother, Barbara Peters; his sister, Lynne Peters and his sister in law, Barbara Z. Johnson (Al).A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Suffolk, Va. A celebration of his life will be held at the family home following the service.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Peters family to offset medical bills. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019