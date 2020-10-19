My condolences to the family. This is Asher from India. You do not know me but I knew Kurt as my trainer when he had come over to India in 2004. I never knew about his sporting background back then but I truly admired his football coach type personality.He was a person who could get the best out of you with his firm yet soft approach. I learnt how to carry myself at work from him and still give his example to people who I work with today. I pray that God will be the strength and comfort for the bereaved family . May Kurt's soul RIP .

Asher Akunoori

Coworker