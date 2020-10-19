Kurt Richard Werkheiser, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 16, 2020. Kurt was born in Allentown, PA and grew up in the Upper Perkiomen Valley. He was a four-sport and star-athlete and a member of the Upper Perkiomen High School Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Bloomburg University, where he played football and majored in business. He later coached football at the Perkiomen Prep School and at Norfolk Academy in Norfolk. He continued his love of athletics by watching his wife coach and his children play sports. He was a resident of the Tidewater area for over 30 years, and was employed with Atlantic Bay Mortgage. He was a beloved fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and 76'rs.
Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Werkheiser, a son, Cole Werkheiser, a daughter, Casey Werkheiser, his father, Dick F.F. Werkheiser, a sister, Terri Loux and her husband Peter, a brother, Mark Werkheiser and his wife Kelley, his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Rosmarie Buzby, JR, a sister-in-law, Diana Jones and her husband Chris, and several nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and teammates.
A memorial service will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Philadelphia Eagles Charitable Foundation at www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org
.