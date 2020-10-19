1/1
Kurt Richard Werkheiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Richard Werkheiser, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 16, 2020. Kurt was born in Allentown, PA and grew up in the Upper Perkiomen Valley. He was a four-sport and star-athlete and a member of the Upper Perkiomen High School Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Bloomburg University, where he played football and majored in business. He later coached football at the Perkiomen Prep School and at Norfolk Academy in Norfolk. He continued his love of athletics by watching his wife coach and his children play sports. He was a resident of the Tidewater area for over 30 years, and was employed with Atlantic Bay Mortgage. He was a beloved fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, and 76'rs.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Werkheiser, a son, Cole Werkheiser, a daughter, Casey Werkheiser, his father, Dick F.F. Werkheiser, a sister, Terri Loux and her husband Peter, a brother, Mark Werkheiser and his wife Kelley, his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Rosmarie Buzby, JR, a sister-in-law, Diana Jones and her husband Chris, and several nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and teammates.

A memorial service will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Philadelphia Eagles Charitable Foundation at www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
October 18, 2020
I am so sorry about your loss! My thoughts are with your family!
Maria Charalambous
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Such a kind,wonderful man.. Rest In Peace my friend..prayers to your family.. you will be missed
Bruce Farrell
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Dear Mary,
We are so sorry to hear about your husband. May God be with you during this difficult time. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love,
The DiBuono’s
Tom & Robin DiBuono
Friend
October 18, 2020
May god bless and comfort you. My football buddy Kurt. Always will remember our games in the neighborhood growing up in Pennsburg.
Ryan Christman
Friend
October 18, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Kurt's passing. He was such a nice and considerate coworker and always was willing to help in any way. He will be missed. Condolences to his family.
Nathalie Williams
Coworker
October 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kurt will always look over you and your family.
Allison Johnson
Coworker
October 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brooke Kaser
Coworker
October 18, 2020
An amazing bunch of energy,more than a Colleague was like my Big Bro...
Life is old there, older than the trees
Younger than the mountains, growin' like a breeze
Kaushik Bhattacharya
Coworker
October 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. This is Asher from India. You do not know me but I knew Kurt as my trainer when he had come over to India in 2004. I never knew about his sporting background back then but I truly admired his football coach type personality.He was a person who could get the best out of you with his firm yet soft approach. I learnt how to carry myself at work from him and still give his example to people who I work with today. I pray that God will be the strength and comfort for the bereaved family . May Kurt's soul RIP .
Asher Akunoori
Coworker
October 18, 2020
I am deeply saddened to know of Kurt's sudden demise. I have known Kurt for the last 16 odd years, first as a colleague at work and later as a friend. As many of you may have known, Kurt was great with networking. He made friends everywhere he went and I was one of them. He was a patient and discerning listener which was probably why so many people found it easy to befriend him.

I pray that his family finds strength and peace in this moment of grief and insurmountable loss.
Praveen
Coworker
October 18, 2020
More than a Colleague...a caring Big Bro from Virginia..
Life is old there, older than the trees
Younger than the mountains, growin' like a breeze
You are always in my mind....❤❤❤
Kaushik Bhattacharya
Coworker
October 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Arop Pattnaik
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Rest in peace one of trainers back in HSBC India 2004 (Golden Days). Factually not been in touch however known you and it pains to hear this news. Stay in peace where you belong now.
Anitosh (Toshii)
Student
October 17, 2020
Our Condolences for the loss he was such a wonderful person and a splendid teacher...All the way from India..The Francis family
Anand Dominic Francis and Vanessa Mary Ann Francis
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved