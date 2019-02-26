Kurt Siegert of Atlanta, Georgia, died on January 21, 2019. Mr. Siegert was an accomplished violinist and conductor. He was born in Berlin, Germany. Before World War II, Mr. Siegert studied violin with Berlin Philharmonic violinist Alfred Hornoff. He also studied music theory and conducting with Georg Oskar Schumann. Because his mother was Jewish, he spent a year in a forced-labor camp during World War II. After the war, he played in the Berlin Symphony Orchestra, and formed a small orchestra that played for the Armed Forces Special Services at an American officers' club. It was there that he met an American Army captain, Willard B. Owen, who helped Mr. Siegert and his family immigrate to Norfolk, Virginia in 1948. Mr. Siegert played with both the Norfolk and Richmond Symphony Orchestras, where he met his future wife, Barbara, who was also a violinist. During the 1950s, he played with the Boston Pops for six years under conductor Arthur Fiedler. Later he became assistant concertmaster for the English recording artist, Mantovani. In the 1960s, Mr. Siegert and his wife formed the Kurt Siegert Strings, and began playing at hotels and banquet halls. They were hired by the Executive Inn Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky in 1963 and played there for 29 years. Mr. Siegert is survived by his daughter Ingrid Siegert and her husband Tim Puckett, his sister Ingrid Brown and her husband Edgar, his step-daughter Barbara Hendricks and her husband Tom, his step-son George Bell, III and his wife Diane, his step-grandson Charles Griffin, and his nieces Karen Brown, and Sandra Wimbish, and her husband Scott. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Siegert, and his brother Georg Siegert. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. The funeral will be on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. Memorial donations may be made to the music program at St. Martin in the Fields Church. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678-514-1000. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary