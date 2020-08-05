1/
Kurtis D. Morgan
Kurtis Demond Morgan, 44, passed away peacefully on Tues., July 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Monica; three daughters, Alysha Morgan, Keyonna Morgan and Naomi Morgan; mother, Cynthia Elaine Morgan; brother, Robert "Tony" Morgan (April); and sister, Latrina Morgan (Ka KAn). A service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Ports. Chapel. A viewing will be held on Thursday at Metropolitan, Ports.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
Metropolitan Funeral Service
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
