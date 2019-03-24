|
Kyara M. Fleming, "Kee Kee Boo," 26, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA on June 29, 1992 to Kathy L. Brown and Kenneth G. Fleming. Kyara leaves to cherish her memories her parents, sisters, Kennay and Destiny of Virginia Beach; nephew/son, Karsen X and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, 4pm-5pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at the funeral home., Bishop Spencer H. Riddick, Jr., Officiating. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019