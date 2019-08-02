|
Kyle Alexander Profilet, 28, passed on July 30, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a courageous two year battle with Osteosarcoma. He was born on March 6, 1991 in Virginia Beach.
Left to cherish his memory are his fiancÃ©e, Leanne Brady, whom he adored dearly; his parents, John and Tama; sister, Kalyn; grandmother, Wanda Griffith; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his dear friends.
With his many friends he enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He especially looked forward to the annual friends and family river trip through the mountains of Virginia. Kyle worked hard in all that he did and prioritized his friends and family above all. He was an avid baseball player, starting his Freshman year on the Varsity team and playing all four years at Cox High School. He was a running back Varsity football player during his high school time as well. Kyle was recruited by Longwood University to play baseball. He graduated with Honors in 2013. Upon graduation, Kyle worked for McGladrey in Tysonâ€™s Corner, Virginia. He successfully passed his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) examinations. He then lived in Richmond where he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Matrix Capital Markets Group. Kyle will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road Chapel from 4-6pm on Sunday August 4th. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm, Monday August 5, 2019 at Trinity Church 401 35th Street, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Kyleâ€™s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Donations can be made online at www.dana-farber.org/gift.
The family would like to thank Dr. Katherine Janeway and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, whose opinion and care Kyle trusted completely. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019