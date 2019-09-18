|
|
Kyle Gerald Sibert transitioned peacefully on September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Kyle was born on August 26, 1997 to Delores Rhoten and Gerald Sibert. He was preceded in death by his mother.
He graduated from Ocean Lakes High School and was an avid sports player and fan, with racing his first love. He courageously battled cystic fibrosis on his own terms, always with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.
Kyle is survived by his father, stepmum Kylie, sisters Ashley, Amber and Amanda, brother Harley, and fiance Amanda and daughter Kyli.
Viewing will be held on Friday 6-8pm and service at 11am on Saturday at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Rd. Chapel, 2002 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kyle's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019