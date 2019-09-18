The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Rd. Chapel
2002 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Sibert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Gerald Sibert


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Gerald Sibert Obituary
Kyle Gerald Sibert transitioned peacefully on September 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Kyle was born on August 26, 1997 to Delores Rhoten and Gerald Sibert. He was preceded in death by his mother.

He graduated from Ocean Lakes High School and was an avid sports player and fan, with racing his first love. He courageously battled cystic fibrosis on his own terms, always with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

Kyle is survived by his father, stepmum Kylie, sisters Ashley, Amber and Amanda, brother Harley, and fiance Amanda and daughter Kyli.

Viewing will be held on Friday 6-8pm and service at 11am on Saturday at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Rd. Chapel, 2002 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kyle's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now