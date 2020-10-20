On Monday, October 12, 2020 our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend Kyle Verdell Bullock departed from this life for eternal rest.
"Skeetsie" as he was affectionately called was born on February 20, 1964 in Beacon, New York.
Kyle graduated from Roy C. Ketchum High School in Wappingers Falls, New York in 1982 where he participated in football and track and field. After graduating, he enlisted in the army reserve. He pursued a career in the trades after attending Hudson Valley Community College. He was most recently employed as an electrician by General Dynamics Information Technology.
Kyle was a proud and devoted father, and loved spending time with his son, Chandler. He was a self-proclaimed Grill Master, and in his spare time, he enjoyed photography, nature, and time at the beach. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Kyle is survived by parents, Verona (Bethea) Ware and her husband James Ware, Jr., his father Vincent Bullock, Sr., his wife Shirron and their son, Chandler; two sisters, Vicky Bullock and Dr. Jamila Power (Zachary); one brother, Vincent Bullock, Jr., (Annette), and nephews Jehson and Brandon Payton, and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Karshena Payton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice
.
Funeral services will commence on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Services, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. There are no calling hours. Kyle will be laid to rest following the services at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Virginia 23505. To send online condolences to the family, please visit https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com
.