Kyoko Fujimoto Wright, 88, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born in Tokyo Japan as the daughter of the late Seitaro and Toshiko Fujimoto. Kyoko is predeceased by her husband, the late Jerry W. Wright and her brother Akira Fujimoto.Kyoko spent a lifetime as a seamstress and worked for Sears and Roebuck and Thelmaâ€™s Interiorâ€™s. She enjoyed gardening and loved her family including her beloved pets, Mackie, Millie, Stanley, Alex and Buddy.Kyoko leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Janet Wright-Phelps; sons, David, Bill and Eddie Wright; brothers, Masaru, Takashi, Kiyotaka and Hiroyuki Fujimoto; grandchildren Alan, Dianne, James, Jessica and Alison and two great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend gratitude to Dana Fulong and Tomecia Ryland (Nursing Assistants) at the Gardens of Virginia Beach for the exemplary care they provided to their mother during her residency.Services scheduled are private
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019