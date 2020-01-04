|
Lajon Ree Hutton, 81, passed away December 30, 2019. He was born in Altus, OK the son of the late Joe Hutton and Lorene Garren Hutton. He was predeceased by his brother, Dale Hutton. He received his Master's Degree in Statistics from Texas A&M. Lajon retired as a Major from the United States Marine Corps. During his time in service, he served in Vietnam. Lajon is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Judith Hutton Ricketts (Robert), and Dagny Hutton Collins; grandchildren, Jennifer Maritz and Eugene Collins, III; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jan Beckwith (Lynn); a niece, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Gary Newsome officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps League or the United Church Homes & Services Foundation (Lake Prince Woods Benevolence Fund). Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020