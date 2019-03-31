|
Lamar Roosevelt Cuffee went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019. He was born in Ports, VA on Jan 31, 1960 to Margaret Cuffee and the late Roosevelt Cuffee. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, LaTonya Cuffee, his mother, Margaret Cuffee and brothers Kevin Cuffee and Anthony Cuffee (Lynetta). He was a long time member of St. Mary's Church, which he loved attending. The family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Home, Granby St, Norf, Mon, April 1, 2019, 6pm - 7pm. Funeral Services will be Tues, April 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, 232 Chapel St. in Norf.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019