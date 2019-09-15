|
Lambros Gavrielides, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on September 13th, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Myra, his son John Gabriel (wife Marina), his grandsons Cody & Peter, his brothers Michael (wife Sharron), Elvis (wife Margaret), his sisters Evroulla (husband Michael), Toulla (husband Phytos), and his sister in law Mary Gabriel. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, John, Michael, John, Michelle, Evelyn, George, Nick, Eleni, Martha, Eleni, Andreas, and their spouses and children.
Mr. Lamb, as he was affectionally known by all, had been owner and operator of restaurants both in Virginia Beach, and Norfolk notably Spiros Restaurant in Norfolk, Red Snapper Inn, and lastly, Natasha's Bistro in Virginia Beach. He was a refugee, immigrant from the island of Cyprus and relocated to the US with his immediate family in 1975.
He was preceded in death by his angel, daughter Natasha who succumbed to Thalassemia Major on Christmas morning 2005, and also his beloved older brother George.
As a father and husband, Mr. Lamb's unwavering commitment to honor, affection, humor, and wisdom for life helped him establish a strong family bond, and a happy home.
A Trisagion service will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday at 11:00 am with interment to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019