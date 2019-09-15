The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lambros Gavrielides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lambros Gavrielides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lambros Gavrielides Obituary
Lambros Gavrielides, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on September 13th, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Myra, his son John Gabriel (wife Marina), his grandsons Cody & Peter, his brothers Michael (wife Sharron), Elvis (wife Margaret), his sisters Evroulla (husband Michael), Toulla (husband Phytos), and his sister in law Mary Gabriel. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, John, Michael, John, Michelle, Evelyn, George, Nick, Eleni, Martha, Eleni, Andreas, and their spouses and children.

Mr. Lamb, as he was affectionally known by all, had been owner and operator of restaurants both in Virginia Beach, and Norfolk notably Spiros Restaurant in Norfolk, Red Snapper Inn, and lastly, Natasha's Bistro in Virginia Beach. He was a refugee, immigrant from the island of Cyprus and relocated to the US with his immediate family in 1975.

He was preceded in death by his angel, daughter Natasha who succumbed to Thalassemia Major on Christmas morning 2005, and also his beloved older brother George.

As a father and husband, Mr. Lamb's unwavering commitment to honor, affection, humor, and wisdom for life helped him establish a strong family bond, and a happy home.

A Trisagion service will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday at 11:00 am with interment to follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lambros's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now