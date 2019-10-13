|
|
On Friday, October 11, 2019, God called one of his angels home. Lance Gregory Kerslake (56) passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends in his Chesapeake, VA home.
Lance was a family oriented, hard-working man who enjoyed being outdoors with his family. He would surf, kayak, mountain bike, ski, and go camping. He was also an enthusiast of all things Disney, rollercoasters, his beloved football team: the Washington Redskins, and watching his daughter play softball. Most of these activities were with his trusty companion, Bailee by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Susan Marie Kerslake; daughter, Kayla Marie Kerslake; his sister, Lynn Greskevitch; brother, Thomas Kerslake; mother-in-law, Shirley Hardy; brother-in-law, Barry Hardy; cat, Kiki; and trusty canine companion, Bailee. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emily Charlotte Kerslake; father, Albert Frederick Kerslake; sister, Elaine Couch; father-in-law, Raymond Hardy; and brother-in-law, James Ray Hardy.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor David Zavadil, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12 pm at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3229 MacDonald Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Following services, Lance will be laid to rest within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502.
If you wish to share a memory or express condolences, you may visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019