Landon Nile Hale
Our beloved Landon Hale passed away Saturday, July 4, in his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Landon was born May 12th to Andrea Hale and Rob Hale. While in calendar years, our Landon was 14 years of age he had the soul of an infant due to his medical condition of LGS. Each smile and laugh he shared with us was even more precious for this reason. We will forever cherish the memory of him blowing raspberries and the simple pureness of his innocent heart.

Landon joined his grandmother Nonie in heaven. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rob and Andrea, his brother Collin, his sister Ava, his maternal grandparents Ellen Rich, Eugene Rich and fraternal grandfather Pepper, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please visit https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/kim-markham-1/InMemoryofLandonHale to make contributions to the LGS Foundation through Landon's fundraisers page.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
03:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
