Lantz Edwin-John Caudill, 23, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on September 13, 2019, following an automobile accident. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 7, 1996.
Lantz graduated class of 2015 from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, VA. He worked as a mechanic and electrician for ICR and more recently at Waterfront Electric. He enjoyed working on cars & trucks, fishing, going to the beach, and camping.
Lantz's favorite thing was to be with his son, Lantz Jr., and "Junior" loved being outside with his Dad working on cars & trucks, fishing, going to the beach, and camping.
Lantz was strong, a hero, an organ donor! By donating his vital organs, he saved six lives after he passed away. He also enhanced the lives of many others through the donation of his tissue, bones, and his beautiful blue eyes.
Lantz is survived by his son: Lantz Jr; siblings: Luke and Lyndsey; father: Vincent; aunts: Racheal and Rebecca; uncles: Todd, Robert, and James; grandmother: Mary Watkins; grandfather: Samuel Humphries; best friends: Cory, Eli, Stevie, Chad, David, Trey, Cameron, and Katelyn; and numerous cousins and friends.
Lantz was proceeded in death by his mother Tracie Caudill (nee Lantz), his grandparents Earl and Debra Rury, and Robert "Bob" Watkins.
There will be a Celebration of Lantz's life Saturday, October 12th at 5156 Stratford Chase Drive, Virginia Beach, VA starting at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial donations may be given to LifeNet Health, in Lantz's name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019