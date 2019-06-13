LaQuita C. Brown was born on November 20, 1979 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She fell asleep in death on May 31, 2019.LaQuita â€œQuitaâ€ had a warm smile and a contagious laugh that brightened everyoneâ€™s mood. She was admired and respected by all. The thoughtfulness and joy on her face will never be forgotten. At the age of 16, LaQuita symbolized her dedication to Jehovah by undergoing water baptism on July 27, 1996. She took her dedication to God seriously and shared truths from Godâ€™s word with anyone who would listen. She chose the ministry as her vocation.LaQuita enjoyed many privileges of service and performed all with zeal and humility. As Psalm 110:3 states "Your people will offer themselves willingly." This Scripture well describes LaQuita Brown. She was a willing volunteer with the Regional Building Committee in Virginia, later to be called Local Design Construction. Her diligent efforts in the construction of many Kingdom Halls in the Hampton Roads area were well observed by others. She spent many days working with the HVAC Department, specializing in the tie-in crew. LaQuita was a very determined person who would not give up until the work was completed. She worked tirelessly with a smile. "Quita" was also such an asset as a volunteer Local Project Regulatory Consultant. Her experience in the real estate field, particularly as a Right-of-Way Technician, proved to be an invaluable service. She was always willing to share her knowledge in order to help others. How we long for the day when Quita will put her skills to use in God's New World.In 2006 LaQuita expanded her ministry by joining a small group of publisher learning French. Serving in the foreign language field allowed her to speak to the hearts of people who needed answers to lifeâ€™s challenging questions, such as â€œWhy do bad things happen to good people?â€, and "What is the purpose of life?â€ LaQuita attended Pioneer Service School in English in 1999 and for French speaking publishers in 2018. She enjoyed the privilege of preaching in Haiti and West Africa.LaQuita loved spending time with children. She had a profound affect on the spiritual development of many that she came into contact with. LaQuita also enjoyed traveling, amusement parks, karaoke, dancing, playing games and cooking. Quita leaves to cherish her memory family and a host of friends.A memorial service will held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Harrison Opera House, 160 W Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23510. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, 500 Liberty Street, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary