The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ambrous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Ambrous

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Ambrous Obituary
Larry A. Ambrous passed away on November 20, 2019, at the age of 71. He was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 18, 1948. Larry was a member of the United States Army from 1969 until 1972 when he was honorably discharged. Upon his discharge he began his career as a member of the United States Merchant Marines until he retired in 2010. Larry was preceded in death by his father James F. and his mother Rosalyn C. Ambrous. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Ambrous) Wright and his brother, Ricky Ambrous. Larry is the uncle to James B. Ambrous, married to Jacquelyn, as well as Emily A. Ambrous, his goddaughter. He is also the great uncle to Ashton Ambrous. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends, 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -