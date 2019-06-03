|
Larry Allen Holland, 65, of Chesapeake, passed away June 1, 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Eureka NC, to the late Rondal Holland Jr & Ruth Hinson Townsend. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brothers Garry & Terry Holland and his best bud, Bob Clark. Larry was an avid fisherman and adored his Lil Buddy Cocoa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Teresa Holland, daughters Kim Smith(Mike), Stacy Tilghman(Jason), Sabrina Swanner(Jeff). Grandkids, MJ, Alex, Alyssa, Cody, Ryan, Kameron, Isabella, Colton, Brandon and Shayla. Sisters, Sandy Naus, Linda Hull, Arlene Rose and a host of other family & friends. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 4th from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home (Kempsville Chapel). A service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, June 5th at 11am followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Chaplin Donn Kannon officiating. Please join us at Kim and Mike's home following the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019