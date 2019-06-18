The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. Thompson Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry D. Thompson Sr. Obituary
Larry D. Thompson, Sr.

Larry D. Thompson, Sr., 70, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Born May 11, 1949 in Smithfield, NC, he was the only child of the late Marvin and Edna Thompson, and was also predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Adelynne Thompson. Larry was a 1968 graduate of Oscar Smith High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He retired from Verizon after 37 years of service. Larry loved his wife, children and grandchildren. A lover of life, he was an avid fisherman, and loved spending time fishing with his son and grandson. Larry was always willing to help his family and friends with anything.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Cindy Thompson; children, Joye Snider, Miranda Shearin (Dan), and Dwight Thompson (Angela); grandchildren, Kara, Kelsey, Everett, Avery, and Delilah â€œPunkyâ€.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Interment will follow the service in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now