Larry D. Thompson, Sr., 70, of Chesapeake, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Born May 11, 1949 in Smithfield, NC, he was the only child of the late Marvin and Edna Thompson, and was also predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Adelynne Thompson. Larry was a 1968 graduate of Oscar Smith High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He retired from Verizon after 37 years of service. Larry loved his wife, children and grandchildren. A lover of life, he was an avid fisherman, and loved spending time fishing with his son and grandson. Larry was always willing to help his family and friends with anything.



Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Cindy Thompson; children, Joye Snider, Miranda Shearin (Dan), and Dwight Thompson (Angela); grandchildren, Kara, Kelsey, Everett, Avery, and Delilah â€œPunkyâ€.



The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Interment will follow the service in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



