Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Larry D. Thompson Sr.


1949 - 2019
Larry D. Thompson Sr. Obituary
Larry D. Thompson, Sr.

Larry D. Thompson, Sr., 70, passed away June 16, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019
