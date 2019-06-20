|
|
Larry D. Thompson, Sr.
Larry D. Thompson, Sr., 70, passed away June 16, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
