Larry Eugene Duell, 84, a longtime resident of Va. Beach and native of Norfolk, passed away on Feb 18, 2019. He served in the U.S Army, and spent his working life at Dominion Power until he retired. He was an accomplished, self taught artist and some of his work can be seen on display at the Ocean View Museum in Norfolk, Va.He was proceded in death by his father, Joseph Wilson Duell, mother, Lula Todd, and sisters Emily R Duell Hopkins and Evelyn J Dufur. He is survived by his sisters, Jackie Marlene Gibbs (George deceased) and Linda Todd Cahoon (Jack), both of Chesapeake, VA , brother Nick Duell and step sister Louise Blake. He will be dearly remembered and missed by his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Chesapeake Place and Hospice nurse Michelle, for their exceptional care and warm kindness. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Unity Renaissance of Chesapeake, 1120 Eden Way Dr Chesapeake, Va 23320.