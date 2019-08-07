Home

Deep Creek Baptist Church
250 Mill Creek Pky
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Deep Creek Baptist Church
Chesapeake, VA
Larry E. Hart


1947 - 2019
Larry E. Hart Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Larry E. Hart, on August 2, 2019. Left to cherish Larryâ€™s memory is his wife, Judith, son, Kristopher, daughter-in-law, Gabrielle, two special grandchildren, Isabela and Asher, and many beloved family members. Larry is the last survivor of his parents and siblings.

Larry was born October 29, 1947 in Greenwood, SC. He was owner and operator of L.E. Hart and son HVAC. His legacy will be carried on by his son, Kristopher Hart. Larry will be remembered for his honest nature, selflessness and hardworking drive.

The memorial service will be held at Deep Creek Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 pm, with reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019
