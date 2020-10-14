1/1
Larry Ennis Goode Sr.
Hampton- Larry Ennis Goode, Sr., transitioned from his earthly home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife; Wendy Woodhouse-Goode, 3 children, brother David Goode and sister Patsy Jones. The Funeral will be held at Metropolitan Funeral home (Granby St. location) on Thursday 10/15/2020 at 11 am. The Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday 10/14/2020, between 2-6 pm at the Metropolitan Funeral Home (Granby St. location).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
