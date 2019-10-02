|
Lieutenant Colonel Larry Franklin Ayres, U.S. Army (Retired), of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on September 27, 2019 from complications of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) at the age of 77. Left to cherish and be inspired by his memory are his loving wife of thirty two years, Priscilla Rabb Ayres, his brother Gregg Caruthers, sister-in-law, Melissa Caruthers, nephew John Caruthers, nieces Tiffany Phelps and Stephanie Huerta and their families, and by countless dear friends who enriched Larry's life, and who were, in turn, enriched by knowing him. Larry was an officer, a gentleman, a devoted husband and an athlete. All who knew Larry are grateful for his kindness, generosity of spirit, unquestioned loyalty, and dedicated friendship. Over the years, Priscilla and Larry raised a "tribe" of their beloved Lakeland terriers, including Capi and Ranger, who miss him terribly.
Larry was born in Lamar, Missouri. He was an outstanding high school and college athlete, and excelled as a top linebacker on the Missouri State University football team. At Missouri State, then Southwest Missouri State College, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Artillery and Adjutant General Corps in 1965. Larry went on to serve in the Federal Republic of Germany, South Vietnam, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill in the Office of Army Legislative Liaison, House of Representatives. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Meritorious Service Medal. Larry was a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College.
During Larry's service in Army Legislative Liaison, he traveled the world with members of the House of Representatives, visiting numerous Army bases and participating in high-level discussions with international heads of state. He was well respected on Capitol Hill as a member of the "Army Team", and often recognized for his leadership, dedication to duty, and professionalism. After retiring from the Army, Larry pursued a successful government relations career in Washington, DC working at Colt Industries, Cassidy and Associates, Dykema PLLC, Clark Hill, PLC, and his own firm, L. Franklin Associates.
Larry will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In the meantime, there will be a visitation at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on October 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, followed by a memorial service on Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 PM, also at H.D. Oliver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019