Larry Harvey Skinner, 61, of 246 Union Hall Road, Hertford, NC, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Skinner was born in Norfolk, VA on July 31, 1959, and was the son of the late Edmund Blount, Sr. and Joyce Elaine Butt Skinner. Employed as a heavy equipment operator with Currituck Sand Company, he was an avid NASCAR fan and loved woodworking and tending to his garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Elaine Skinner Foster.
Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Johnna Godwin Skinner; two brothers, Edmund B. Skinner, Jr. (Tanya) of Moyock, NC and Garry W. Skinner (Debbie) of Hertford, NC; a brother-in-law, Robert Foster of Chesapeake, VA; four step-sons, Christopher M. Walker (Catherine) of Richmond, VA, Patrick R. Walker of Chesapeake, VA, Jonathan R. Walker of Lexington, VA, and Phillip T. Walker of Portsmouth, VA; three grandchildren, Reagan, Gideon, and Phillip Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Mullen Cemetery, 1940 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC, and will be conducted by Chaplain Anne West Kesner. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation at the residence immediately following the services on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
