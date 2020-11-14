Larry Houston Walker, 80, of Norfolk, VA, passed away November 6, 2020. Larry was the son of the late Howard Walker and Alma Walker. He retired from Norfolk Public Works in 2006. He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Kerman (Rick); a granddaughter, Jordyn Kerman; three sisters, Joyce Early and Dorothy Burns, both of VA Beach, VA, and Sandra Pitts, Sandpoint, ID; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Howard "Sonny", Walker, Jr., and a sister, Martha Knott.



Parr Funeral Home in Suffolk, VA assisted the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



