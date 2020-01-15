Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chick's Oyster Bar
2143 Vista Circle
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Meyers Obituary
Larry L. Meyers, 79, of South New Berlin, NY and formerly a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, unexpectedly passed away on December 23, 2019 in New Smyrna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Edla Meyers.

He is survived by his loving partner and best friend, Beth "Indian" Webb; his two sons, Marty and wife Patti; Todd and girlfriend, Renee Dockiewicz; their mother, Shari and her husband Scott Higbie; granddaughter, Maddie Meyers; his sister, Janis V. Raley and husband Larry.

Larry had a great love of baseball, basketball and football. He was athlete of the year as a senior in high school. His passion for cars led him to many prosperous years in the automobile industry in the Tidewater area. When he visited NY he cherished the hunting trips he enjoyed with family and friends. Above everything else his proudest accomplishment was serving his country in the United States Navy.

For those who knew Larry he never met a stranger. He had the biggest heart of anyone you've ever met. He will never be forgotten and greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22nd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chick's Oyster Bar, 2143 Vista Circle, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -