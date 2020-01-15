|
|
Larry L. Meyers, 79, of South New Berlin, NY and formerly a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, unexpectedly passed away on December 23, 2019 in New Smyrna, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Edla Meyers.
He is survived by his loving partner and best friend, Beth "Indian" Webb; his two sons, Marty and wife Patti; Todd and girlfriend, Renee Dockiewicz; their mother, Shari and her husband Scott Higbie; granddaughter, Maddie Meyers; his sister, Janis V. Raley and husband Larry.
Larry had a great love of baseball, basketball and football. He was athlete of the year as a senior in high school. His passion for cars led him to many prosperous years in the automobile industry in the Tidewater area. When he visited NY he cherished the hunting trips he enjoyed with family and friends. Above everything else his proudest accomplishment was serving his country in the United States Navy.
For those who knew Larry he never met a stranger. He had the biggest heart of anyone you've ever met. He will never be forgotten and greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22nd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chick's Oyster Bar, 2143 Vista Circle, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020