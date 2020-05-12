Larry Lee Tuttle, 83, passed from this life on May 4, 2020 after battling a long series of illnesses and he will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1:30pm at the Ayden Cemetery in Ayden, NC. There will also be a memorial service held in Norfolk, VA at a later date.
Larry was born in Keokuk, IA on July 24, 1936. He was a skilled Union Journeyman Brickmason and proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee from 1958 to 1964. He also worked in Civil Service as a Building Inspector and later as a Facilities Manager at Naval Station Norfolk.
He was a member of Toastmasters International where he held the rank of Able Toastmaster-Gold and served as Area 11 Governor. Larry and a friend started a custom for the area Toastmaster speech contest that has become a tradition to this day. Larry was also a member MENSA and of Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA.
He loved to read, loved history, and was a skilled writer (poetry and prose). Skilled with his hands, Larry was a talented artist, a skilled mechanic and he loved to build and fix things.
He is predeceased by his parents Marian E. Tuttle, William E. Tuttle and by his brother William K. Tuttle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn Sumrell Tuttle; daughter, Carol Lynn Tuttle; sister, Sandra Tuttle; nephew, Kevin Tuttle; and niece, Heather Tuttle Gaston.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, a Wilkerson Company.
Please see the online guestbook for details at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, a Wilkerson Company.
Please see the online guestbook for details at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.