SP4 Larry Bynum was honorably discharged and awarded certificates of achievement from the United States Army, Europe and Seventh Army 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry, 1st Armored Division for outstanding performance in Bad Tolz, Germany as a member of TOW Platoon.
Larry Lestser Bynum 62, passed on April 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held, 10am, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A burial will take place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020