Larry Melvin Saunders passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Harborâ€™s Edge. Born in 1935 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of Bertha and Edward Saunders of blessed memory. He spent most of his life living in the Tidewater area, except for his4 years as a University of Chapel Hill Tar Heel where he graduated with a degree in Communications. From the age of 13, Larry was involved in some capacity with broadcasting and journalism and was still going to Max Media every Tuesday up until the week before he passed. Besides being a devoted family man and supporting causes close to his heart, Larry spent much of his time working. Among his greatest accomplishments were starting 2WD with Dick Lamb, later going in with Gene Loving and John Trinder to form Max Media, being the President of The Virginia Association of Broadcasters, and being inducted into The Virginia Communication Hall of Fame. His death was preceded by that of his wife of 58 years, Natalie, of blessed memory. Larry is survived by his daughter Debbi and her husband Barry, his son Jeff and his wife Stephanie, and four grandchildren: Jamie, Nicole, Carleigh and Benjamin. A graveside service will be conducted 1:00pm, Sunday May 19th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made to the EVMS Diabetes Institute and Congregation Beth El. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 18, 2019