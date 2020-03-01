The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery

Larry O. "Grumpy" Mason Sr.

Larry O. "Grumpy" Mason Sr.
Larry O. "Grumpy" Mason, Sr., 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away February 26, 2020.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Julius and Laura Mason; 2 sons, Sean P. Mason and Michael S. Mason; a brother, Julius "PeeWee" Mason; 2 sisters, Jean O'Brien and Lois Barker; and a niece, Linda Barker.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Mason; son, Larry O. "Chip" Mason, Jr. (Katrina); sister, Gloria Emmert; daughter-in-law, Scarlet Mason; three granddaughters, Nicole Antimo (Chris), Laura Mason, (Joe) and Candace Mason; 5 great-grandsons, Kai, Sean, Gage, Brayden and Kash; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
