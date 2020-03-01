|
|
Larry O. "Grumpy" Mason, Sr., 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away February 26, 2020.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Julius and Laura Mason; 2 sons, Sean P. Mason and Michael S. Mason; a brother, Julius "PeeWee" Mason; 2 sisters, Jean O'Brien and Lois Barker; and a niece, Linda Barker.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Mason; son, Larry O. "Chip" Mason, Jr. (Katrina); sister, Gloria Emmert; daughter-in-law, Scarlet Mason; three granddaughters, Nicole Antimo (Chris), Laura Mason, (Joe) and Candace Mason; 5 great-grandsons, Kai, Sean, Gage, Brayden and Kash; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020