Larry Owen Lewis, 67, passed away July 8, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA the son of the late Owen E. Lewis and Dorothy Ann Perkins Lewis. Larry retired as a machine operator and safety coordinator for International Paper. He attended Blackcreek Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Suffolk Menâ€™s Golf Association for over 40 years. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an excellent athlete and an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and all things golf. Larry is survived by his wife of 15 years, Brenda Jean Pollock Lewis; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather Blythe Lewis (Mark), Hillary Blythe Brinkley (Casey), and Amber Blair Lewis; sons and daughter-in-law, Carrington Kelly Blythe, Adam Todd Lewis, and Nathan B. Lewis (Nicole); grandchildren, Madison Lilly, Reagan Brinkley, Kinsley Brinkley, Katelyn Brinkley, Adrian, Ethan, and Chase; sister and brother-in-law, Donna L. Cline (Jay); brother and sister-in-law, Denny G. Lewis (Kandy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Greg Kitts officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019