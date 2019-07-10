The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Owen Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Owen Lewis Obituary
Larry Owen Lewis, 67, passed away July 8, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA the son of the late Owen E. Lewis and Dorothy Ann Perkins Lewis. Larry retired as a machine operator and safety coordinator for International Paper. He attended Blackcreek Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Suffolk Menâ€™s Golf Association for over 40 years. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an excellent athlete and an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and all things golf. Larry is survived by his wife of 15 years, Brenda Jean Pollock Lewis; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather Blythe Lewis (Mark), Hillary Blythe Brinkley (Casey), and Amber Blair Lewis; sons and daughter-in-law, Carrington Kelly Blythe, Adam Todd Lewis, and Nathan B. Lewis (Nicole); grandchildren, Madison Lilly, Reagan Brinkley, Kinsley Brinkley, Katelyn Brinkley, Adrian, Ethan, and Chase; sister and brother-in-law, Donna L. Cline (Jay); brother and sister-in-law, Denny G. Lewis (Kandy); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Greg Kitts officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now