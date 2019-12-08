The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Creation United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry East
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry P. East

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry P. East Obituary
Larry Paul East, 71, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Arkadelphia, AR to the late Eulis and Margaret East. He was a retired U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran who served as Command Master Chief at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, MI and Fleet Hospital 5 United Nations, Former Republic of Yugoslavia. After his retirement, he spent fifteen years with military Sealift Command. He was a member of New Creation United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Pittman East; a son, Lawrence East of Jacksonville, NC; two step sons, Terry (Barbara) Pate of Scottsville, VA; and Robin (Brenda) Pate of Hertford, NC; three sisters, Jan Ingram, Brenda Fricano and Becky Gillenwater; three brothers, Gary (Linda) East, Randy (Debbie) East and Ronnie (Margo) East; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, December 12, at New Creation United Methodist Church by the Rev. Randy Duncan. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday from 7 - 8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -