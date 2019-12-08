|
Larry Paul East, 71, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Arkadelphia, AR to the late Eulis and Margaret East. He was a retired U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran who served as Command Master Chief at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, MI and Fleet Hospital 5 United Nations, Former Republic of Yugoslavia. After his retirement, he spent fifteen years with military Sealift Command. He was a member of New Creation United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Pittman East; a son, Lawrence East of Jacksonville, NC; two step sons, Terry (Barbara) Pate of Scottsville, VA; and Robin (Brenda) Pate of Hertford, NC; three sisters, Jan Ingram, Brenda Fricano and Becky Gillenwater; three brothers, Gary (Linda) East, Randy (Debbie) East and Ronnie (Margo) East; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Thursday, December 12, at New Creation United Methodist Church by the Rev. Randy Duncan. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday from 7 - 8 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019