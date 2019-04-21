|
|
Larry Rhoney of Zuni died Friday, April 19, 2019. Born February 7, 1939 in Drexell, N.C., he was a son of the late Carlo and Geneva Williams Rhoney. Mr. Rhoney was an active member of Faith Baptist Church, faithfully serving wherever God called him to serve. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nannie Lou Deans Rhoney and a sister, Sheila Collins.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Terry L. Rhoney and wife, Virginia, Theodore W. Rhoney, Thomas G. Rhoney and wife, Theresa, Timothy C. Rhoney, and Troy H. Rhoney and wife, Carrie; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and a sister, Phyllis Guster.The family will receive friends Sunday, April 21, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co, Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 3 to 5 pm. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in Waverly with Rev. Lewis Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Ivor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Faith Baptist Church, 6884 Georgetown Rd., Waverly, VA 23890. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019