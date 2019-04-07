The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Larry Shaw
Larry Shaw

Larry Shaw Obituary
Larry Wayne Shaw, age 51, suddenly passed away on April 1, 2019. Born April 10, 1967 in Portsmouth Virginia, the son of the late Kenneth Mcleod Shaw and Bertie Lee Whitfield Shaw. He was preceded in death by his brothers Darryl and Randy. He is survived by his sisters Janet Zucaro and Pamela Ildefonzo. Larry will be remembered as a loving free spirited photographer who volunteered with the Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services team. He was a valued member who was loved by many and will be dearly missed. The family will celebrate his life in a ceremony at a later date. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
