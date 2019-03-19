NEWPORT NEWS â€" Larry Thomas Smith, 65, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He loved playing his large collection of records; and his handicaps never stopped him from enjoying people, music, nursing home activities and spending time with his beloved twin brother, Garry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clell and Vallie Smith, Sr.Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Andrea Lewis and her husband Terry of Chesapeake and Peggy Ruble of West Lafayette, OH; two brothers, Garry Smith of Newport News and Clell Smith, Jr. and his wife Sarah of Laurinburg, NC; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of James River Convalescent Center for their years of love and care. Larry loved being there with you and Garry.A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Dr. James Bowers. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary