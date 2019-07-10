Larry Wayne Creef passed away on July 8, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born in Jamesville, NC on November 15, 1937. Larry grew up in the Berkley section of Norfolk and graduated from Maury High School. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Gloria Halstead Creef; and son, Wayne Alan Creef of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Ryan Halstead Creef and Lindsay Cyllene Creef; great-grandsons, Kaeden Wayne Creef and Ryker Ashlee Creef; former daughter-in-law, Pamela Clampitt Creef, all of Chesapeake. He is also survived by a niece and three nephews. He was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Deanna Ashley Creef; parents, Eula Bell Lilley Brown and Cyril Hubert Creef; and sister, Brenda Creef Hart. Larry was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder for many years. He retired, after 33 years, from the Naval Air Rework Facility as a computer specialist. Larry fought a valiant and courageous battle with Alzheimerâ€™s, his family wishes to thank his caregivers and the staff at Harmony at Oakbrooke for their tender, loving care.



A memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3229 MacDonald Rd, Virginia Beach with Pastor David Zavadil officiating on Friday, July 12th at 11am. The family will receive visitors thirty minutes prior to the service and immediately following the service. Burial will be private at another date. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. The funeral home will receive flowers until Thursday. Please visit www.grahamfuenralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 10 to July 11, 2019