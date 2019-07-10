The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
3229 MacDonald Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
3229 MacDonald Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
3229 MacDonald Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Creef
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Creef


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Creef passed away on July 8, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born in Jamesville, NC on November 15, 1937. Larry grew up in the Berkley section of Norfolk and graduated from Maury High School. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Gloria Halstead Creef; and son, Wayne Alan Creef of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Ryan Halstead Creef and Lindsay Cyllene Creef; great-grandsons, Kaeden Wayne Creef and Ryker Ashlee Creef; former daughter-in-law, Pamela Clampitt Creef, all of Chesapeake. He is also survived by a niece and three nephews. He was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Deanna Ashley Creef; parents, Eula Bell Lilley Brown and Cyril Hubert Creef; and sister, Brenda Creef Hart. Larry was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder for many years. He retired, after 33 years, from the Naval Air Rework Facility as a computer specialist. Larry fought a valiant and courageous battle with Alzheimerâ€™s, his family wishes to thank his caregivers and the staff at Harmony at Oakbrooke for their tender, loving care.

A memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3229 MacDonald Rd, Virginia Beach with Pastor David Zavadil officiating on Friday, July 12th at 11am. The family will receive visitors thirty minutes prior to the service and immediately following the service. Burial will be private at another date. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. The funeral home will receive flowers until Thursday. Please visit www.grahamfuenralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now