54, of Va. Beach, VA passed away 8/7/2020. She was born 11/27/1965 to the late Horace and Dianne Woodis in Portsmouth, VA. Latonia was educated in the Va. Beach public school system and was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, VB. She enjoyed gardening, yard selling, and watching HGTV. Besides her parents, Latonia was predeceased by her stepmother, Lottie Woodis. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Danielle Holsey, Kayla Wallin (Nathan); granddaughter, Arianna Wallin; brother, Vincent Woodis; ex-husband, Daniel Holsey; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was loved and will be missed by all. www.beachfuneralservices.com