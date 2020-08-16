1/1
Latonia Marie Woodis
54, of Va. Beach, VA passed away 8/7/2020. She was born 11/27/1965 to the late Horace and Dianne Woodis in Portsmouth, VA. Latonia was educated in the Va. Beach public school system and was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, VB. She enjoyed gardening, yard selling, and watching HGTV. Besides her parents, Latonia was predeceased by her stepmother, Lottie Woodis. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Danielle Holsey, Kayla Wallin (Nathan); granddaughter, Arianna Wallin; brother, Vincent Woodis; ex-husband, Daniel Holsey; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was loved and will be missed by all. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
