Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
39, Passed away on Feb 19, 2020. She loved her children, grandchildren, her mother, her friends and Facebook fans, She loved life, as well as birthdays and holidays.

Latoya leaves behind her four children- Bianca Cameron, Jakala Thomas, Quashawn Harrison, Tramone Harrison; five grandchildren; her mother- Geraldine Johnson whom she loved so much. She also leaves behind her sisters and brother- Cherika L Casper, Dominique N Johnson, Robert L Harrison, Donicia L Johnson and many other family and friends.

Come and celebrate her life with family and friends on February 27 from 5pm to 7pm at Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 25, 2020
