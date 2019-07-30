|
|
Laura â€œTeresaâ€ DeMartino passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in her home in Virginia Beach, Va at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving, faithful, loyal husband of 63 years, Pasquale Warren DeMartino, a brother James Malachowski and wife Doro of Sarasota, FL ; sister in law, Mary Earle of Bel Air, MD; her nine children, Pasquale J. DeMartino and wife Marilee, Mary DeMartino, Catherine DeMartino, James DeMartino and wife Sherri, Louis DeMartino, RoseAnn Rogers and husband Lawson, John DeMartino and wife Heather, Jean DeMartino, and Peter DeMartino. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, whom she adored and cherished, and many nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to Teresa.
Teresa was a homemaker of the most fantastic kind. She was a spectacular baker and cook, which she had to be to please all her children. Her love for family made her the model of motherhood.
Her generous nature and kind hearted spirit affected anyone that was privileged to know her. She displayed these qualities especially when she volunteered for the March of Dimes, , and Catholic charities.
Her beautiful smile and sense of humor would capture any audience, young or old, which was definitely passed on to her children.
She was a devoted Catholic whose values were always distinctly shown through her actions.
As a wife of a marine she clearly displayed unwavering support to her husband, our country, and American ideals. She was faithful, loyal, and supportive, traveling where ever the military sent her husband and living in Virginia Beach since 1974.
She had an untarnished character that was visible the moment you met her. Her fantastic personality was one that exhibited truth, honor, kindness, humility and graciousness. This earthly world was blessed by this woman. From her husband to her great grandchildren she will be sorely missed.
Memorial donations can be made to the March of Dimes, the or Catholic Family Services.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8:30pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019