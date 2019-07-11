The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Dilbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura E. Dilbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura E. Dilbeck Obituary
Laura Elaine Dilbeck, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Bobby Dean Dilbeck. She was a RN.

She is survived by her mother, Anna Dilbeck; her sister, Mary Heath; three nieces, Lauren N. Golliver and wife Chrystal, Megan Heath and Caitlyn Heath; a great neice, Maddie Golliver; many beloved friends; and her devoted dog, Buzz.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Sunday, July 14, from 5 â€" 7 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now