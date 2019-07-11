|
|
Laura Elaine Dilbeck, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Bobby Dean Dilbeck. She was a RN.
She is survived by her mother, Anna Dilbeck; her sister, Mary Heath; three nieces, Lauren N. Golliver and wife Chrystal, Megan Heath and Caitlyn Heath; a great neice, Maddie Golliver; many beloved friends; and her devoted dog, Buzz.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Sunday, July 14, from 5 â€" 7 P.M.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019